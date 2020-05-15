Letter: The actions we want

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We invited Admiral Mike Franken to a gathering of voters to explain why he was qualified to run for the U.S. Senate. We were impressed with his friendliness, his openness, and especially his range of experience as a leader. One of those in attendance at our home was a woman who had served under his command on the U.S.S. Barry; it was a happy reunion for the sailor and the admiral. She had no hesitation in endorsing him and supporting him in his campaign.

Admiral Franken also visited at our son's home in another city. Again, those gathered were impressed with his experiences and priorities. But the person most impressed was our eight-year-old grandson. When Charlie walked into the room, the admiral interrupted himself, introduced himself to Charlie and engaged him in genuine conversation. Charlie's summation of politicians: "I like him. He was talking about boring stuff, but he was nice to me. People shouldn't talk about boring stuff; they should just be nice to everyone."

Mike doesn't talk about boring stuff — to us, anyway. He talks about the actions we want our United States Senate to take: pass legislation to address climate change, health care and the economy.

Because Mike has experience as a leader and as a staff member on Capitol Hill, he has an advantage over newcomers to Washington.