On Sept. 5, the Quad-City Times ran an article on Margaret Atwood, celebrating her novels, "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Testaments."
These are gloomy predictions of systematic suppression of women in a harsher, alternate America. It seems lost on Ms. Atwood that, in the real America where she actually lives, women are heading corporations and universities, governing states and running for president. Why can't Ms. Atwood accept the validity of the American promise. It's only in those parts of the world under orthodox Islam and Sharia law where women are, in fact, living as she described.
The burqas and hijabs worn by those unfortunate women are the "iconic handmaid uniforms of bright red cloaks and white bonnets" that she protests.
Steve Robinson
Davenport