Letter: The American Taliban

I appreciate Thomas Streveler’s letter about the Texas Taliban. We don’t have to wait for Taliban behavior to infect other states, it has already permeated our country.
If the Afghan Taliban is a religious-political movement, then the American Taliban follows suit within the faux-Christian evangelical-political movement. The Afghan Taliban has an all male membership; while the American Taliban has a majority of white males as members. Just as the Afghan Taliban courts foreign governments of China, Pakistan, and Iran; the American Taliban looks to Russia, China, and Hungary for support.
The Afghan Taliban is the enemy of democracy by denying citizens a voice in governance. The American Taliban is the enemy of democracy by suppressing the vote and supporting the lie of widespread voter fraud. In Afghanistan, the state news media censors journalists. In the United States, the American Taliban relies on the right-wing sponsored news media of Fox, Newsmax, and OAN to give credence to the lies of the American Taliban.
Both the Afghan Taliban and the American Taliban disdain women. In Afghanistan, women are denied personal freedom, equal education, and economic opportunities. The American Taliban legislates to deny women the right to make personal choices about their health and denies women equal rights.
Neither the Afghan nor American Taliban values life. Each is willing to kill citizens to maintain their perceived power.
In the United States, the American Taliban is also known as the Republican Party.
Faith Endresen
Davenport