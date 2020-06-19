Letter: The answer is prayer

White lives matter. There, I said it. I will say it again – white lives matter. No, black people are not human trash, as Eugene Robinson claims some people believe (column, May 30). There are many black people who have status in the community, most live decent lives and all should be treated with respect. None of them are powerless or voiceless.
The Michigan protests were much different that the Minnesota rioters. Although both groups had guns, only the Minnesota people used them — as well as rocks, 2x4s, and crow bars. There, looting and fires ran rampant.
Some people have twisted the reactions to the two incidents. It was actually in Minnesota that the police saw the rioters as exercising their constitutional rights and it was in Michigan that force was brought on the protesters. When tear gas was used in Minnesota, it was in self defense.
So what is the answer to our nation's dilemma? I have said it before, and I will say it again. The answer is prayer. Not just a simple, "Oh Lord, help us." Although that is certainly acceptable. Rather, what we need is for everyone to fall prostrate before our Creator and plead with him to heal our land. We must all lay down our weapons and seek the strength and wisdom of almighty God. Then, and only then, will this nation and this world find true peace. Please read 2 Chronicles 7:14. Now, read Matthew 14:22-23. God help us.
Jerry Willis
Moline
