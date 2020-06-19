Letter: The answer is prayer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

White lives matter. There, I said it. I will say it again – white lives matter. No, black people are not human trash, as Eugene Robinson claims some people believe (column, May 30). There are many black people who have status in the community, most live decent lives and all should be treated with respect. None of them are powerless or voiceless.

The Michigan protests were much different that the Minnesota rioters. Although both groups had guns, only the Minnesota people used them — as well as rocks, 2x4s, and crow bars. There, looting and fires ran rampant.

Some people have twisted the reactions to the two incidents. It was actually in Minnesota that the police saw the rioters as exercising their constitutional rights and it was in Michigan that force was brought on the protesters. When tear gas was used in Minnesota, it was in self defense.