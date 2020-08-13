You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: The answer
Letter: The answer

Let's face it. It is here. As I go about my journey picking up food and supplies, I see people think it's a joke not to wear a mask. Children are going back to school and getting the virus. It is sad. Millions have been exposed and people are dying! Donald Trump, as president, should have mandated wearing masks to stop the spread. He let every state decide what to do and look how it is spreading more.

Do we really want him as president, when he has done nothing? Stimulus checks are not the answer. The answer is to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and stay home if sick. If everyone would do their part, we can knock down this virus. Thank you for letting me voice my opinion. Be well and be safe.

Angie Rohwer

Davenport

