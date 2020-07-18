Letter: The answer

Happy Fatherless Day?

With Father’s Day just behind us, what about kids being raised in a single-parent home, most likely without the father present?

This has been increasingly happening for years in our country. Some say that’s not a problem, but fatherless homes increase the likelihood of generational poverty and crime and other problems because of lack of hope, lack of education, and too often lack of love and discipline and lack of God in the family.

Single mothers and kids in fatherless homes have the deck stacked against them.

According to the National Fatherhood Initiative, one child in four is living in a fatherless home and is 47% more likely to be living in poverty. Boys with absent fathers are more likely to become absent fathers themselves, more likely to engage in delinquency, and 279% more likely to carry guns and deal drugs. Women with absent fathers are more likely to have children with absent fathers.

Government subsidies have created a permanent underclass of people by subsidizing fatherlessness and unemployment. The family unit with a loving mother and father raising their children with faith in God is the answer, but God has been pushed aside in the moral decline of our country and the family unit almost declared irrelevant by the left.