Letter: The best choice
Sangeetha Rayapati is the best choice for Moline mayor. Her passion for our community shines through in everything that she does. I had the privilege of witnessing her campaign for Moline school board and subsequent service as vice president and then president of the school board. Before that, I knew her to be, and know her still to be, an engaging, inspiring, and dedicated educator. Her service in all of these roles and her natural capacity as a leader, combined with her vision for our community, make her the unquestionable choice for my vote on April 6. I urge you to join me in supporting Sangeetha Rayapati.

Carrie Clark

Moline

