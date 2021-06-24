Letter: The best

I was just reading the letter to the editor, "Democrats are Smart." I really agree with John Collopy of Galesburg, when he talks about Donald Trump.

I never thought he would be good as a president. He didn't know the first thing about being a president. He never did the right thing, like Joe Biden is doing. Joe Biden is traveling different places to make things better for us. Trump never did that. Jill Biden is doing that, also.

Trump's wife wasn't around to do things. She was staying with their son while he was in school. She never did any traveling like Jill Biden, and the vice president and her husband are doing.

The president and vice president today are making a difference in the world. Keep up the good work, Joe Biden. You're the best.

Susan Gurik

Moline

