 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The best
topical

Letter: The best

I was just reading the letter to the editor, "Democrats are Smart." I really agree with John Collopy of Galesburg, when he talks about Donald Trump.

I never thought he would be good as a president. He didn't know the first thing about being a president. He never did the right thing, like Joe Biden is doing. Joe Biden is traveling different places to make things better for us. Trump never did that. Jill Biden is doing that, also.

Trump's wife wasn't around to do things. She was staying with their son while he was in school. She never did any traveling like Jill Biden, and the vice president and her husband are doing.

The president and vice president today are making a difference in the world. Keep up the good work, Joe Biden. You're the best. 

Susan Gurik

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thank you

A huge thank you to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Squad. Together you have done more to promote conservatism in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News