The truth is the truth ... until it isn't

In my 20s, I voted for Democrat presidential candidate George McGovern and Democrat State Senator Denny Jacobs.

Considering that, if questioned about political affiliation, I could "truthfully" say, "Politically, I consider myself Independent. I've voted for Democrats in the past, but, there aren’t any moderate Democrats left to vote for.”

But that wouldn't be the truth.

Five seconds after my claim of "political neutrality" hit these pages, many would say: "I've been reading this guy's drivel for years, always promoting conservative Republican causes/candidates. He's no 'Independent!'"

Search my name in this paper's archives and find; my attendance at Republican events; scores of letters to the editor supporting/defending Republican politicians, and/or decrying "mainstream" media's anti-conservative bias.

Real fact-checking is easy.

Recently, reading the introduction to another "distrust-combating, divide-bridging" news(?) series: "What Do Iowans Want?," my initial reaction was skepticism.

I instinctively envisioned 20 "random" (i.e. carefully chosen), mostly liberal-leaning interviewees, fed carefully-worded, softball questions, generating predictable answers geared toward furthering the paper's preferred narrative.

Forgive my lack of surprise when four paragraphs into the first interview, the "reporter" writes: "Politically, she considers herself an independent." “I've voted for Republicans in the past, but, there aren’t any moderate Republicans left to vote for.”

Dialog continued with our (investigative?) "journalist" chronicling (without questioning) this "independent" voter's long-time support for a laundry-list of purely Democrat/progressive causes and policy positions, culminating with this "independent's" vote for Democrat Joe Biden.

The bias is so easily predicted, it doesn't even make me feel smart anymore.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline