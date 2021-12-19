Letter: The Biden tax

According to the Labor Department, inflation is up 6.8% in the last 12 months. This is the highest reading in 30 years. Anyone who has gone grocery shopping, filled their tank with gas or has been shopping for a new/used vehicle knows that prices are increasing rapidly. Wages are not keeping up.

The pandemic is responsible for a significant proportion of the rising CPI. Blockchain disruptions and transportation bottlenecks have depressed the supply side of the demand/supply relationship.

However, the president has compounded the problem by over-stimulative fiscal policies (substantially increased government spending, stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits) which have increased the demand side of the equation.

Now the Biden administration wants to "double-down" on its poor performance by ramming through the Build Back Better legislation, which will increase taxes, U.S. debt and inflation. The BBBA will push additional costs (especially energy – electrical, home heating and vehicle fuel) on people who can least afford it and mortgage the future of our children, grandchildren and subsequent generations by substantially increasing the federal deficit.