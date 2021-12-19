Letter: The Biden tax

According to the Labor Department, inflation is up 6.8% in the last 12 months. This is the highest reading in 30 years. Anyone who has gone grocery shopping, filled their tank with gas or has been shopping for a new/used vehicle knows that prices are increasing rapidly. Wages are not keeping up.
The pandemic is responsible for a significant proportion of the rising CPI. Blockchain disruptions and transportation bottlenecks have depressed the supply side of the demand/supply relationship.
However, the president has compounded the problem by over-stimulative fiscal policies (substantially increased government spending, stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits) which have increased the demand side of the equation.
Now the Biden administration wants to "double-down" on its poor performance by ramming through the Build Back Better legislation, which will increase taxes, U.S. debt and inflation. The BBBA will push additional costs (especially energy – electrical, home heating and vehicle fuel) on people who can least afford it and mortgage the future of our children, grandchildren and subsequent generations by substantially increasing the federal deficit.
Inflation is an insidious consumption "tax." It has a proportionately greater effect on the poor and disadvantaged. Inflation management requires sound fiscal and monetary policies not bloated government spending on programs that we neither need nor can afford.
Michael Howcroft
Davenport