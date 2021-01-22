Letter: The big lie persists

This is in response to the letter to the editor entitled "Bad Law" published in the Jan. 19 edition.

The new law that Scott Reeder's Jan. 14 column spoke about is an attempt to hold individual police officers accountable for their actions. Previously in Illinois they had almost no accountability for their misbehavior and as a result had no incentive to behave any more responsibly. The new law changes this by reducing the nearly unlimited number of "Get-out-of-jail-free" cards that they previously got to play to avoid accountability when they broke the law, especially in homicides concerning unarmed people.

"If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." That is the first line of a famous quote by Joseph Goebbels, minister of propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945.

Supporters of Donald Trump showed up in the Capitol on Jan. 6 in response to a "big lie" about widespread election fraud.