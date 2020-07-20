Letter: The big lie

A program about World War II on Netflix shows Hitler in an attempt to rid Germany of the Jews. He blamed Jews for all the wrongs in Germany. He became an expert of the "Big Lie" where if you repeat something enough times, people start to believe it. He took things from them at first, such as pets, radios and cars.

He used the killing of a German diplomat by a Jew to further his argument that Jews were bad people. Jewish books were burned, stores looted, burned, people killed and the police were told to look away. We know the rest of the story.

Suddenly, I realized history was going down the same path again. The police are being blamed for all that is wrong in the country. Citizens are starting to believe all the lies being told.

Then comes the killing of George Floyd, which supposedly shows all police to be bad. Suddenly, books and movies are banned, stores looted, burned, people killed and the police are told to look the other way. Sound familiar?

Things are taken from the police, such as budgets, respect, backing by politicians. We again know the rest of the story, or do we?