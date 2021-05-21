Letter: The Big Lie

What’s wrong with Republican politics?

See: U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia, Jody Hice, R-Georgia, Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, and Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina.

Green spends her time tracking down and confronting those she has differences with, since she doesn’t have any committee assignments and has the time.

Hice, Clyde and Norman have all said in the past few days that they don’t view the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol as negative events or insurrections. Rather, Clyde characterizes it as orderly tourists "taking videos and pictures." Yet he is seen on Jan. 6 cowering behind the barricaded doors to the House floor, with guns being brandished.

He is trying to pretend that these people were not armed with bear spray and zip ties, shouting death to Pence. And he must not have seen the doors and windows at the Capitol being broken and smashed in, and police being attacked with poles and anything else those thugs could get their hands on. Well, so much for the GOP backing the blue.

And of course, as usual with any hate-mongering gathering of Southerners/neo-Nazis/ProudBoys/deplorables, there’s the Confederate flag. Why don’t we see it flying at yoga classes instead?