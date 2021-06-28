Letter: The Big Lie

Imagine my surprise to learn what many in the media and liberal left mean when they speak about "The Big Lie." For the longest time I thought they were admitting to their three-plus years of lying about Russian collusion, coordination, cooperation, and conspiracy with President Trump. Gee, even to this day their candidate that lost to Trump speaks of how the election was stolen from her.
It seems the media and liberals know from years of first-hand experience what a "Big Lie" really is. Just the cost of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Big Lie of Russian collusion is estimated at $32 million. But in Washington, D.C., more than $32-million is only about 30 seconds ago.
It’s really hard to reach across the aisle and cooperate with liars.
Les Shields
Clinton