Letter: The biggest problem
Letter: The biggest problem

Regarding Erin Murphy’s front page story in Sunday’s newspaper, in which President Trump's rally speech was said to have sparked a siege on the U. S. Capitol, the quote from the speech used to prove this was: "We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

No doubt the transcript of the speech was scoured by this newspaper's staff, and this was the most inflammatory quote that could be found. Unfortunately the very next line of the president’s speech was not included in your story: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

I have not seen this quote covered anywhere in the mainstream media, which proves another quote from the speech: "The media is the biggest problem we have."

John Boysen

Clinton

