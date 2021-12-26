Letter: The birth of the universe

In 1905 Einstein famously "fudged" the cosmic constant that he admitted was the greatest error of his career. There are no "fudge factors" in science. The cosmic constant is a force that is slightly greater than gravity that keeps the moon, planets, stars and galaxies from collapsing in on its self. Einstein wanted to show the universe was eternal. Most atheists openly oppose a universe that has a beginning because it supports the Christian view that God created the heavens and the earth.

In the mid 1920s the electro magnetic spectrum showed a predominant red shift in the stars proving that the universe is expanding. Run the expanding universe in reverse and the universe had a beginning. In 1931 Edwin Hubble showed Einstein through his telescope on Mount Wilson that the universe was indeed expanding. The following month Einstein admitted the need to believe in a beginning of the universe. This should have been the ending of the "fudge factor" but it wasn't. Many atheists still believed in an eternal universe.

Fred Hoyle coined the term "the big bang theory" to mock Christians that believed the Bible and the universe having a beginning. In 1964 the cosmological microwave background radiation, (CMBR) made the beginning of the universe settled science. However atheist have a set of fairy tales that blows Mother Goose out of the water. Steven Hawkins, arguably the greatest mind in the past century, calculated the universe back to a singularity where there was once no time, space, energy or mass. This leaves atheist/naturalist without a natural cause that created the universe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0