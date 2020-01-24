Letter: The book on Trump

There should be a book called "Criminals in the White House; the legacy of the Trump Administration."

It would be a best seller, and here are the main points:

The Mueller investigation has led to 215 legal charges, 38 indictments, and five prison sentences. Those convicted, serving time, awaiting trial or who have been under investigation: Manafort, Gates, Kilimnik, Flynn, Stone, Cohen, Papadopoulos, van der Zwann, Pinedo, Kushner, and Page. Mr. Mueller said that his report did not exonerate the president.

The July 25, 2019, phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky led to impeachment. When President Trump said, "we want you to do us a favor though," what he meant was I want you to help me get re-elected.

Aid to Ukraine was withheld. That was illegal in two ways. It is against the law to withhold aid that has been approved by the Congress, and it is illegal to ask a foreign government to interfere in our elections. Some of those involved in the Ukraine scandal are President Trump, Vice President Pence, Bolton, Pompeo, Barr, Mulvaney, Perry, Nunes, Hyde, Sekulow, and Giuliani. Parnas and Fruman are awaiting trial.

Trump has been impeached, and it is recommended he be removed from office. He is a danger to our national security.