During my career, I would quite frequently see a man riding a bicycle as I drove to work. I saw that he always looked tired and his clothes were dirty, so I assumed he was homeless. I felt badly for him, but it was not my problem.
The Center changed my thinking. The Center is located at 1411 Brady St., Davenport, and people there consider all God's children an opportunity to do God's work here on earth -- truly "love in action."
Everyone is welcome there and the staff works hard to provide a variety of services. The homeless can get something to eat, take a shower, read a book and most importantly talk with someone who genuinely cares about them.
They soon come to believe that their lives matter. When The Center receives donations, they are able to distribute bus tokens, blankets, gloves, toiletries, etc. There's a computer room for people to search for jobs and the staff helps them with their applications. Bible study is available every week.
The Center also has a Street Team that goes out into the community to bring basic necessities to the homeless, not in a shelter. They also provide a laundry service twice a month.
Skate Church is another activity held for the kids in our community where they can skateboard and hear how God works in their lives. What a blessing The Center is to our community.
Mary Wehr
Davenport