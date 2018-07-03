Years ago I, with wife and baby girl, was driving down the streets of a small city, going home for Christmas. Our heater had malfunctioned so we were cold and our little one, with her wet diaper, colder still. My wife stopped me in the middle of the block and took our baby up to the door of the home in front of us and rang the bell. They were admitted immediately but did not emerge promptly. When they did, our little girl wore a dry diaper and was warmly ensconced in a small blanket she had been given.
Compare this with the plight of the women and children who have knocked at the doors of our nation beseeching support, only to have their children torn from their mothers’ arms. Yet in Iowa, much kindness and generosity still remains. In a map that shows the nation’s hate groups, some areas are peppered with the black dots that represent its various divisions but in Iowa there are only two. Then there are the experiences of my own family. My wife, the young wife that was admitted to a stranger’s home, is Puerto Rican. She and I and our children have spent more than half a century here. We have been beneficiaries of a thousand kind words and deeds while experiencing only a handful of slights. How, we ask ourselves, can so many of these kind people now be supporting that cruel tyrant who reigns in Washington?
Donald C. Hawley
Eldridge