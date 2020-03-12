Letter: The circus is here

Letter: The circus is here

{{featured_button_text}}

I am impressed by those gifted with the ability to write song lyrics. How they seem to give great meaning or feeling in just a few words is a special talent. Even more impressive than their skill with pen and paper is their ability to write in such a way that they seem, to me at least, to be able to see into the future. When I reflect back on Stephen Sondheim’s wonderful song "Send in the Clowns" that he wrote in 1973, it would seem to me that he somehow had insight into the executive branch of our federal government today.

The words from verse four are:

"Don’t you love farce?

My fault, I fear

I thought that you’d want what I want

Sorry, my dear!

But where are the clowns

Send in the clowns

Don’t bother, they’re here"

While I sure can’t know Mr. Sondheim’s thoughts or his intended meaning when he wrote those words, they sure seem appropriate today.

Jim Hoepner

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Priorities

This hero/demigod worship of Kobe Bryant is completely out of hand, laughable, and it shows what a screwed up society we live in today. What d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News