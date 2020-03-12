Letter: The circus is here

I am impressed by those gifted with the ability to write song lyrics. How they seem to give great meaning or feeling in just a few words is a special talent. Even more impressive than their skill with pen and paper is their ability to write in such a way that they seem, to me at least, to be able to see into the future. When I reflect back on Stephen Sondheim’s wonderful song "Send in the Clowns" that he wrote in 1973, it would seem to me that he somehow had insight into the executive branch of our federal government today.