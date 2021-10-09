Letter: The city is a mess

I cannot drive on these neighborhood streets without tearing up my car or falling into a pothole. I see today (Oct. 4) they are repaving the walking/bike path, which cost thousands at Sunset Park, when the marina is in disarray, run by the city and someone else. Then they wanted to sell the water to someone who would have raised my bill. I use $11 worth of water and my bill is $160 now. I could go on and on. I am just getting started. Mayor and council, you are not our leaders, but our representatives. Start representing us instead of pushing your ideological wishes.
John Nies
Rock Island