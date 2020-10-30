Letter: The color of money

Close your eyes, and imagine a pile of money. "Dark-money." Sixty-seven million dollars.
Dark-money? What's that? Dark-money is unregulated donations from "billionaires and powerful special interests". This particular pile of dark money comes from Theresa Greenfield's liberal supporters. It's paying for thousands of commercials painting Senator Joni Ernst as a corrupt, corporate puppet, bent on stripping Iowa's seniors of their Social Security/Medicare benefits, and leaving cancer patients, diabetics and COVID-19 survivors to die without insurance coverage.
Sane people understand those are misrepresentations (lies), sourced with innuendo and out-of-context quotes, but ...that's today's politics.
Now imagine another pile of money. We'll call this FEC-regulated cash "light-money." Greenfield's raised $47 million, 92% coming from out-of-state donors.
What's its purpose? Light-money purchases TV/radio ads that finish, "I'm (candidate) and I approve this message." In my favorite, Greenfield purports to be a bi-partisan aisle-crosser who will vote for "any good idea, Democrat or Republican, as long as it's a good idea."
Really? Try to imagine this scenario: Freshly-elected Senator Greenfield, walks into the office of Senator Charles Schumer, head of the Democrats' caucus. Sitting across the desk from Schumer, Greenfield says, "Mitch McConnell's proposed what I consider a 'good idea.' Sorry Chuck, but I'm going to have to disregard your recommendation. I'm voting with the Republicans on this one."
Theresa Greenfield's telling voters; if elected, she will owe neither allegiance to party leadership nor favors to those who've given her campaign $114 million.
I don't believe her. Do you?
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!