Letter: The color of money

Close your eyes, and imagine a pile of money. "Dark-money." Sixty-seven million dollars.

Dark-money? What's that? Dark-money is unregulated donations from "billionaires and powerful special interests". This particular pile of dark money comes from Theresa Greenfield's liberal supporters. It's paying for thousands of commercials painting Senator Joni Ernst as a corrupt, corporate puppet, bent on stripping Iowa's seniors of their Social Security/Medicare benefits, and leaving cancer patients, diabetics and COVID-19 survivors to die without insurance coverage.

Sane people understand those are misrepresentations (lies), sourced with innuendo and out-of-context quotes, but ...that's today's politics.

Now imagine another pile of money. We'll call this FEC-regulated cash "light-money." Greenfield's raised $47 million, 92% coming from out-of-state donors.

What's its purpose? Light-money purchases TV/radio ads that finish, "I'm (candidate) and I approve this message." In my favorite, Greenfield purports to be a bi-partisan aisle-crosser who will vote for "any good idea, Democrat or Republican, as long as it's a good idea."