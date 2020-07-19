Letter: The common good

Throughout our history, Americans of all races and creeds have come together in times of crisis to achieve a common goal. We have that opportunity right now in the Quad Cities.

I believe everyone can agree that the best thing for the children in our community is to attend school in-person in a safe environment. To help achieve that goal, we as citizens can take the simple step of wearing a mask when we are out in public places, particularly indoors, when social distancing is difficult.

Wearing a mask is far more about protecting other people than it is yourself. The choice whether to wear a mask is not a social or political statement. It is a choice to simply put the common good ahead of what little discomfort you may have while wearing a mask.

If we will all take that simple step and start reducing the transmission of COVID-19, it will make the environment in which we send our students a safer one. There are times when we should all put the common good ahead of our personal choices, and this is one of those times.

Brad Oates

Davenport

