Letter: The criminal

The January 6 Commission and the states of New York and Georgia are demonstrating that the former president is a criminal. Courts have shown over the years that he is a thief, a cheat and an abuser. He has demonstrated he is among the worst sore losers ever. He incited the insurrection riot at the Capitol and is responsible for the deaths of the police officers who died and were permanently injured protecting the Capitol.

Many Republicans support his return. Big mystery: what do they want for the country; what program or agenda do they offer? Empowering this narcissistic grifter again clearly would be tragic for the U.S. and the world. His one term has earned him a place among the three worst presidents ever. What other president tried to end our democracy? Would Putin now be so damaging to Ukraine and world peace if the former president had not empowered him even over the best interests of the U.S.?

Meanwhile Republicans, including Kim Reynolds, Charles Grassley, Joni Ernst and Mariannette Miller-Meeks suppress the vote and remove polling places in areas with large numbers of Black voters. They really want no elections at all except ones they would win with over 116% of the vote.

They support a political party totally under the control of the criminal. It is time for them to resign since they put their power and money, their job and that criminal over the country.

Subservience to a person guilty of treason cannot be tolerated.

Don Moeller

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0