 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: The criminal

Texas Republicans Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally last month in Conroe, Texas.

 Jason Fochtman, Associated Press

The January 6 Commission and the states of New York and Georgia are demonstrating that the former president is a criminal. Courts have shown over the years that he is a thief, a cheat and an abuser. He has demonstrated he is among the worst sore losers ever. He incited the insurrection riot at the Capitol and is responsible for the deaths of the police officers who died and were permanently injured protecting the Capitol.

Many Republicans support his return. Big mystery: what do they want for the country; what program or agenda do they offer? Empowering this narcissistic grifter again clearly would be tragic for the U.S. and the world. His one term has earned him a place among the three worst presidents ever. What other president tried to end our democracy? Would Putin now be so damaging to Ukraine and world peace if the former president had not empowered him even over the best interests of the U.S.?

Meanwhile Republicans, including Kim Reynolds, Charles Grassley, Joni Ernst and Mariannette Miller-Meeks suppress the vote and remove polling places in areas with large numbers of Black voters. They really want no elections at all except ones they would win with over 116% of the vote.

People are also reading…

They support a political party totally under the control of the criminal. It is time for them to resign since they put their power and money, their job and that criminal over the country.

Subservience to a person guilty of treason cannot be tolerated.

Don Moeller

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The people should decide

Letter: The people should decide

I read Terry Sullivan's letter, "The ruling class," and it brings up a question that I've had for a long time. Why aren't the citizens of Dave…

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Iowa has reported $1.2 billion excess tax dollars. The governor wants to give it back. Why do I feel it will be given to global corporations t…

Letter: Smiling at dogma

I am old enough to remember the 50s, the decade in which I went to elementary school. This was a time when the specter of communism was very r…

Letter: An alternative to tax cuts

The day of the Pennsylvania bridge collapse, MSNBC reported that the state had 3,353 bridges in "poor condition," and that Iowa is the only st…

Letter: Restore bridge name

A recent letter suggesting the Interstate-74 bridge be named in honor of Abraham Lincoln, does not mention that the first span of the old brid…

Letter: Trump is responsible

It's so disgusting to hear Republican lawmakers and others rail against the Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Letter: Americans have doubts

The virus quickly spread to all of America's major cites attacking our most vulnerable. Warnings from the White House and the CDC were ridicul…

Letter: Not news

I opened the newspaper last week and was surprised (not really) by the front page headlines, including pictures, that showed Davenport removin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News