On Oct. 25, 1964, Jim Marshall, defensive end of the Minnesota Vikings, picked up a San Francisco 49er fumble and rumbled 80 yards to the end zone. At first the Vikings crowd cheered, but the cheers quickly turned to yells — Wrong way! Instead of a Vikings touchdown his efforts resulted in a 49ers safety.
That is how I felt about the American team in the Women's World Cup. I looked forward to the matches, read the sports pages and checked game highlights. Victories piled up. I was proud of America’s national team. They became world champions. Wow! What an occasion for unity, joy and celebration.
But then Megan Rapinoe singlehandedly changed my cheers into "yells." Wrong way!
In interviews she showed her disdain for America, vitriol for our president, complained about the many thousands of dollars she receives as a team member and turned the whole "could-be celebration" into a foul-mouthed political crab fest. If she wanted to improve women’s pay, she should have used this opportunity to encourage greater game attendance, purchases of team merchandise, etc.
Instead, she took the victory mic; she showed no gratitude, did little to honor others and shouted into a camera, "I deserve this, I deserve this."
I guess there is an "I" in "team," after all.
She had to politicize this special moment, and my mind began pounding: "Wrong way. Wrong way."
Reg Shoesmith
Bettendorf