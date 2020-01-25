Letter: The dangers of marijuana

There is a definite need for medical marijuana — it is helping a significant number of people. Well done. But recreational use is a whole different story. Almost daily in the newspapers I read of the wonderful things that will come from the open sale of the substance; that there will be additional tax income to solve many problems.

The one thing that concerns me is there has been much promotion of its use because "it does not lead to other more potent drugs." These statements are totally untrue.

The major part of my professional life — 30 years in the primary hospital in a major U.S. city assessing crisis situations in the emergency room, has shown me that these "non-dangerous" opinions are essentially wrong. Part of my job included assessment of patients with severe chemical dependency and showed me how dangerous marijuana is.

Among my questions to those who had serious chemical dependency problems was, "What was your first chemical used?" The vast majority (approximately 80%) answered "marijuana."

Making it legal will not reduce that number and will likely increase it. Most clinical research has shown this to be true. The need for more chemical dependency treatment will be astounding.