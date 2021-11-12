Letter: The Deere effect

I celebrate three years living in the Quad Cities this week. Relocating, I knew two things about this area I am now proud to call our home. QC is home to John Deere and the Mississippi River.

Not a day goes by without a visitor asking our team about John Deere. We proudly refer to this in our brand elements as "The Deere Effect."

Living previously in Nashville, if you traveled anywhere, inevitably someone would say, "Oh you’re from Tennessee, home of Jack Daniels." That captures the reach of John Deere’s global brand and the Quad Cities when we are promoting our destination. John Deere is in our elevator pitch because if you are not from the QC, it is the strongest brand based here everyone knows.

John Deere and their employees are leaders by action — innovators, community investors, problem solvers, and friends that make this place better. John Deere’s impact and significance to our region’s future is the guidepost as we compete to develop the most robust pipeline for talent, visitors, quality of place and opportunities. John Deere moves us forward.

Their products and production, coupled with people who believe in making a difference, is an important story to tell. I know we will continue to tell it because we believe in bragging loudly about what they mean to the Quad Cities.