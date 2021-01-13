Letter: The Democrats' conundrum

Democrats call 2020's election the "most secure ever".

Mainstream media and "big-tech" agree: Voter rolls were current, purged of felons/illegals/dead people. States mailed millions of unsolicited ballots, no multiples, no obsolete addresses, no ineligible people. USPS was on the "Up & Up." Absentee ballots were carefully examined, every signature matching. Republicans were denied access to the counting only to expedite tabulations, not to hide irregularities. Voting machines were incorruptible and their software completely impervious to hacking.

Not only was the election "squeaky-clean," those claiming otherwise are either crackpots or liars. Challenges disputing results have been filed, judges/justices in state/federal courts have dismissed them.

November's election was entirely fair, fraud-free and accurately tabulated ... except for one tiny area of the country: Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' victory over Rita Hart is tainted.

Loser-elect Hart's supporters claim Iowa's election processes were corrupted: Votes miscounted. Machines improperly calibrated. Military voters disenfranchised. Counting methods/standards unevenly applied. Absentee ballots discarded simply because voters didn't follow instructions.