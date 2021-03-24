 Skip to main content
Letter: The dirty little trick
Letter: The dirty little trick

Quad City Times (AP) stories leading up to the Senate vote on "covid relief" could be summarized as follows: The Democrats want to give us covid relief. And those awful Republicans want to block it. Your paper left a burning question in my mind: Why do they want to block it? Partisan journalists show their hand when they leave burning questions unanswered.

Republicans supported earlier covid bills, so I put my Quad-City Times under the bird cage where it belongs and did my own research. I listened to live arguments by some Republican congressmen. They opposed the bill because very little of the $1.9 trillion, an obscene amount of money, targets those actually on the ropes as a result of covid.

If it was all about the $1,400 checks, it should only have been around $420 billion. That leaves over $1.5 trillion for projects its authors know will fly under the radar. Is it really OK to print money with such reckless abandon?

Here is the dirty little trick. Give a bill a feel-good name like covid relief or affordable care, and watch the opposition squirm when they raise valid objections to the fine print. Both sides do it. And it needs to stop. Here's a new law for you: A bill may only have one simple objective or one spending item, and nothing else may be buried within it.

Kevin Wohlford

Eldridge

