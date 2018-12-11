There are eight steps that take place in the rise and fall of a democracy, according to Alexander Fraser Tytler, a European historian who described them in 1776.
1. Bondage. (pre-Revolutionary War to 1783)
2. Spiritual Faith. (1800s and the Civil War)
3. Great Courage. (World Wars I and II)
4. Liberty. (1945 – 1960)
5. Abundance. (1960 – 1980s)
6. Complacency. (1970s – 1990s)
7. Apathy. (1990s – 2010)
8. Dependence. (2010 – present)
And back to Bondage. The dates are my interpretation of when the steps occurred in America’s history. The average, historically for governments, for going from the first step to the eighth step has been about 200 years.
George H. Seaberg
Riverdale