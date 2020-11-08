Letter: The Electoral College

Nearly every day I receive emails about efforts to abolish the Electoral College.

Doing so would require an incredible effort; a feat that would be nearly impossible in our hyper-polarized political environment.

But after the debacle of this election, and the all but certain coming legal challenges, some change appears desperately needed.

Two states at opposite ends of the political spectrum, Maine and Nebraska, may have already found a solution to this problem. Rather than a winner-take-all of electoral votes, regardless of margin, these states distribute their electoral votes based on winners of congressional districts, with the statewide winner receiving two additional votes.

The system they developed did not require a massive effort to change the Constitution; these states were able to do this completely on their own, preserving the spirit and history of the Electoral College while creating a system that is much more representative of the voters in their states.

This should not be a party issue; whether it's Republicans in Illinois, or Democrats in Iowa, no American should feel that their single vote can't make a difference because of the makeup of their state.