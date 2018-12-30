In our current world, the population will expand to infinity. The planet will exceed its ability to sustain a food supply. Well before then, its population will compete for scarce space just to exist. This is currently true in India and many other crowded nations. The air, water, food supplies and ability of the earth to cleanse itself is compromised.
The population of the planet has grown by 4.7 billion in 1950 to 7.7 billion and will add 2.5 billion by 2050 if we continue to ignore the elephant in the room.
Which of our elected geniuses has done the math to determine when America will reach a point that our way of life will no longer be possible? When will they look outside to realize that our air and our water are polluted, the landfills are full, the prisons are full, the tillable land is being used for highways and high rises and the earth cannot cleanse itself in densely populated areas to the point that climate is affected. Nations, unable to provide resources to keep their people in minimal existence are forcing evacuation to less crowded places: the USA.
This is not optional. Decent quality of life for our kids depends on space to live it. Do we have the brainpower in Washington or the common sense to elect people who will introduce solutions and influence international thinking to curb population growth? We just elected Nancy Pelosi to oversee spending our taxes. Can she even spell overpopulation?
Bill Wohlford
Bettendorf