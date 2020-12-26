Letter: The elites

Has anyone noticed that Covid hasn't killed anyone in government? Zero senators. Zero congressmen. Zero governors. Zero out of 585 thus far and these are mostly older "high risk" people, or so we are told.

If Covid was as bad as these hacks claim, our elite betters would be 1,000 feet underground and not getting their hair done, out to dinner with family or donors, nor at a packed vacation home. Or, like the mayor of Austin, Texas, hanging out in Cabo while telling his city to stay home — or Sasha Obama at a party with no masks or social distancing.

Why are we letting this tyranny continue unchallenged while our ruling elite continues to do what it pleases when it pleases them? It’s almost as if the elite knew there was little to worry about. They sure aren't worried about us "little people."

Toby Dickens

Davenport

