Letter: The enablers

Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley:

President Donald Trump has "temporarily" appointed a big money donor to the position of postmaster general who has a strong interest in UPS, a private competitor of the post office, a definite conflict of interest. The plan is to discredit the U.S. Postal Service, slow down the mail, and sow distrust in the post office in an attempt to claim fraud in the upcoming election.

How many more government institutions and agencies is Trump going to discredit and sow distrust in while you and the Republican Party stand idly by?

Trump is a cancer on the Republican Party and on the United States that has eaten away at our rule of law and the American people's trust in government. Is the GOP, and are the senators from Iowa, going to stand silently by while he assaults our Postal Service in an effort to salvage his reelection campaign?

Sadly that appears to be the case.

We voters will not forget the enablers who have allowed this destruction to take place. We will vote in November.

Fred Classon

Davenport

