Letter: The end of Liz Cheney's career is a relief

As a life-long dog owner, I've had to make "the decision" several times. There's no avoiding the reaper when he comes. It's a dreadful responsibility, occasionally accompanied by relief, but always a sad occasion.

I once again experienced those feelings while observing the political demise of Wyoming's congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney.

In 2004, I walked door-to-door as a volunteer for Bush-43's re-election campaign. I was familiar with, and liked Dick Cheney.

During "W" Bush's presidency, the media did it's best to destroy the Bush/Cheney administration. Cable news' daily highlighting of the the Iraq war's "running death-toll." wasn't broadcast to inform, but rather to destroy George W. Bush's popularity. (The death-toll tactic was resurrected in 2020, deployed against President Trump, exploiting COVID-19 fatalities.)

Vice-president Dick Cheney's former affiliation with Halliburton was used to unfairly demonize him as an oil-hungry war-monger. (Google: Dick Cheney vampire, Dick Cheney war criminal.)

That's why I found it so tragically ironic that Liz Cheney could become consumed by the same manufactured, irrational hatred that was so brutally directed at her father.

Her obsession with and hate for President Trump poisoned her soul. She betrayed Wyoming's voters, fellow Republicans and (in my opinion) our Country by participating in and facilitating a blatantly partisan kangaroo court.

Representative Cheney deserved to be rebuked, and Republican primary voters in Wyoming did so, by a resounding, almost unprecedented margin.

It had to be done. I feel a sense of relief, but find no joy in the destruction of a one-time political ally ...only sadness.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

