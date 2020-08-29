 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The end of the world
topical

Letter: The end of the world

{{featured_button_text}}

God will cast the deciding vote in the upcoming presidential election, unveiling the direction God foresees the world to go at this time in the history of man. If President Trump is allowed to continue his work to put our nation on a moral course of life and freedom, which is pleasing to God, our Creator, then time will continue. But if Joe Biden is elected, then, as is indicated by the Democratic platform of government rule and satanic policies, we can expect that the end of the world is near. Amen.

Duane Cook

Savanna

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News