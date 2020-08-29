Letter: The end of the world

God will cast the deciding vote in the upcoming presidential election, unveiling the direction God foresees the world to go at this time in the history of man. If President Trump is allowed to continue his work to put our nation on a moral course of life and freedom, which is pleasing to God, our Creator, then time will continue. But if Joe Biden is elected, then, as is indicated by the Democratic platform of government rule and satanic policies, we can expect that the end of the world is near. Amen.