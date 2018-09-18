People cannot fact check sources, failing to realize traditional media was authoritative due to editorial processes. We abdicated this role to algorithms designed to appeal to cognition bias and tribal connections on social media.
The book “After the fact,” The erosion of truth and the inevitable rise of Donald Trump, by Nathan Bomey analyses this fairly. If not Trump, it would be someone similar and not necessarily a Republican.
Values of Traditional Journalism:
“Chiseled into the stone panels at the top of the stately structure, which architect Albert Kahn designed for the (Detroit) News in 1917, the guiding principles of journalism served as a reminder of our daily purpose. ‘Mirror of the public mind. Interpreter of the public intent. Troubler of the public conscience. . . Friend of every righteous cause. Encourager of every generous act. Bearer of intelligence. Dispeller of ignorance and prejudice. A light shining into all dark places. Promoter of civic welfare and pride. . . Protector of civil rights. Scourge of evil does. . . Unrelenting foe of privilege and corruption.”’
Will a vetting process of editorial procedures deliver fact-based news on social media? Or will the demise of the fourth estate be the harbinger of death for our republic?
Anthony Gerst
Wapello