Letter: The energy crisis

For those too young to remember the 1970s, our nation went through what was called an “energy crisis." It hit particularly hard in 1973-74 and again in 1979. Global cuts in oil production quadrupled the price of oil, triggered a huge spike in inflation, and resulted in a change in driving habits for many Americans.

In the 1970s, saving gas became the patriotic thing to do. We learned that gas consumption was directly related to some of our driving habits. Over the last 40 years, we have forgotten many of these things that lowered our consumption of gas.

Here are four simple ideas you might want to consider to save money at the gas pump:

• Turn your car/ truck off when you arrive at your destination, instead of waiting until you make a call or check messages;

• Resist the temptation to let your car/ truck idle on the driveway or in a parking lot, and do not use the remote starter unless absolutely necessary;

• Coast into an intersection when you can see there is a red light ahead and people are already lined up waiting for it to turn green;

• And the No. 1 lesson from the 1970s: Drive slower, it saves gas.

I invite other readers of the paper to submit your own suggestions. I can remember many other gas-saving practices, but space for these letters is limited. Please write a letter to the editor with your own suggestions on how we can save gas in 2022.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport

