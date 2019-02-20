There are so many problems with the purported national emergency President Trump declared that it is hard to know where to begin. There are constitutional, ethical, financial, and civil rights issues, but what about the environmental issues?
A wall already built in Nogales, Arizona, caused severe flooding in 2008 and 2014, with water levels reaching six feet. This led to the drowning of two people and millions of dollars in property damage. There are also issues with regard to our natural resources. There are 62 endangered species living on the 2,000 mile border. The wall would alter natural water flows, and separate animals from the territory where they find food, water and potential mates.
The wall will affect migration routes and birthing sites, and could bring about the extinction of the bighorn and pronghorn sheep, gray wolf, jaguar, and ocelot. The wall would go through seven wildlife conservation areas and parks in Texas.
The bulldozers have already arrived at the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, the largest native botanical garden in the U.S. Forty percent of the 700 native species of butterflies in the U.S. live in this three-county area. The park will lose 70 percent of its land with placement of the wall, impacting not only the butterflies, but also the pygmy owl, which can only fly six feet in the air.
I encourage you to call your members of Congress and ask them to consider the unintended consequences of this pointless wall upon our natural resources.
Lori McCollum
Rock Island