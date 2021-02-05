Letter: The evil among us

It has taken me almost a year to figure out the Iowa Republican plan for using COVID-19 to maintain power. It was difficult because the Republicans were diabolic in hiding their intentions. First, they wanted Iowans to believe they were religious. Then because of their religious beliefs, they could convince citizens that they were pro-life. We also were led to believe that they prize democracy.

In fairness, some Republicans are religious, pro-life, democracy-supporting citizens. But there are some who are obviously the opposite of these descriptors. These are the current Republican legislators most interested in voter suppression and denying safe citizen participation in state governance.

These mostly male, anti-mask Republicans have found another way to suppress the vote by putting all citizens at risk for infection. Not following CDC guidelines causes illness and death. It is hard to imagine that a religious, pro-life, democracy-supporting person would want to bring harm or death to others. But holding super spreader meetings at the Statehouse is an indication of Republican intent.