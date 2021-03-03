 Skip to main content
Letter: The evil of racism
Racism is a serious and contemporary evil and sin.

Recent wonderful developments such as the PBS program on the history and importance of the Black church and the equally marvelous Black Lives Matter movement challenge each of us to reflect and act on our own attitude.

It is time to make a sincere effort to root out the hidden racism in our own lives. It does not help to have so many in one political party preach racism and attack our brothers and sister who are Asian, or Black or Hispanic or Native American.

Our political leaders such as Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst now need to call out the evil of racism even if it defines an ex-president.

Don Moeller

Davenport

