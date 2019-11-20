Paul Swinford’s letter on Nov. 12 tells us that climate change is a delusion: winter is cold, and summer is hot, just like always. But the basic science of climate change is neither disputable nor difficult to understand. It rests on three main points:
1) Carbon dioxide, or CO2, in the atmosphere has skyrocketed.
Over the last half-million years, CO2 levels fluctuated between 200 and 290 parts per million (ppm). Since about 1880, the level has risen steadily to its current 410 ppm. This change has happened hundreds of times faster than any known natural change in atmospheric carbon.
2) This increase leads to increased global energy.
Radiation from the sun has a different wavelength pattern than heat radiating from the earth. CO2 absorbs a lot of energy from the earth’s radiation, but not much from direct solar radiation. Because there is more CO2, the earth is giving up less radiation. This has led to an increasing amount of energy in the atmosphere: The result is higher average temperatures, more violent storms, loss of ice, etc...
3) The increase is caused by the burning of fossil fuels.
In 2018, global carbon emissions hit 37.2 billion tons. Should we seriously consider the possibility that putting this huge amount of carbon into the air is unrelated to the unprecedented rise in levels of atmospheric carbon?
It’s true that winter is still cold and summer still hot. But it is settled science that the earth’s overall energy is increasing. This will have serious consequences for us all.
Mike Augspurger
Davenport