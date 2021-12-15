 Skip to main content
Letter: The facts on vaccines
Letter: The facts on vaccines

It is a shame in his recent letter, Toby Dickens uses inflammatory and inaccurate language. Science looks for the source of an infection, not "blame." Vaccines are not an "utter failure" because they have to be adjusted to be the most effective. No two yearly flu shots are the same.

Science has been fighting viruses and mutations for years: small pox, polio, influenza. The facts are the more people infected, the more chance of mutations and deaths. The way to limit the infections is to vaccinate and limit chances of mutations.

Douglas Becknell

Sterling, Ill.

