Letter: The foggy middle

I've been intrigued by the recent push saying, "life begins at fertilization" and the fertilized ovum is a "person."

This logic seems to solve the age-old conundrum, "which came first, the chicken or the egg," by saying, "they are the same!" Does that mean I can go to a café and order a breakfast with "two chickens over easy?"

But, seriously, an egg is obviously not a chicken. Inside the fertilized egg there is growth and development over a few weeks until the chick pecks its way out of the shell. Even then, most people would refer to it as a chick, not as a chicken.

For the religious community, the question is when the soul enters into the developing embryo (although they seem to avoid the word soul); they doubt the fetus just before birth would not have a soul, but then when does it happen? They default to the moment of fertilization to be sure.

This logic process ignores some things. First, saying life begins at fertilization ignores the fact that both the sperm and the ovum were already living things. Second, it overlooks the possibility that the soul develops over time along with the fetus.

I can't say I have a definitive answer to this, but it seems the extremes at both ends perhaps go too far, and the foggy center is probably where the best answer lies. Come to think of it, isn't that what the Roe v. Wade decision tried to achieve?

Dennis Ewoldt

Davenport