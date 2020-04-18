Letter: The future is in plain sight

In the Quad-City Times on April 13th, someone stated in an editorial "no mortal knows what will be." President Obama in a speech in 2014 warned about a pandemic and he said one could happen in a little as five years.

We have been warned about an even greater catastrophe for the last 25-30 years which every nation in the world is on board except the present White House occupant only because Obama believed in climate change.

Even a billion Chinese can see the future. Read what Steven L. Kwast, retired Air Force general wrote in Imprimis, a publication of Hillsdale College of Hillsdale, Michigan. "If China stays on its current path, it will develop nuclear propulsion technology and solar power stations in space within ten years. This will give it the ability to bream energy to anyone on Earth-and power to disable any portion of the American power grid and paralyze our military anywhere on the planet." While we still built multi-billion aircraft carriers and still rely on coal. The future is in plain sight if only we open our eyes. I only wish Trump could do as well.