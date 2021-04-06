 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The future is uncertain
topical

Letter: The future is uncertain

On March 26 the Quad-City Times carried an op-ed from two Iowa anti-tax organizations that expressed a narrow view of President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act.

Taxes are also revenue allowing the state to provide services. When cutting taxes, services must also be cut. The American Rescue Plan Act prohibits cutting state taxes because the act’s funds are a one-time bump in state revenues, and if taxes are cut due to this, the state’s future income may be inadequate to pay the bills without serious cuts in services.

Rosy as the fiscal outlook may be just now, the future is uncertain. The pandemic exposed major gaps in our ability to equip our hospitals with supplies, equipment, personnel, the ability to test, vaccinate, and even communicate with everyone. Businesses failed, while ex-employees, at least for the short term, will require state assistance. With many people working from home, companies are thinking about restructuring, which may decrease the tax base.

School systems need structural/equipment changes and enhanced computers. Working from home and distance learning disclosed large voids in statewide internet service that must be corrected, even at a high price, for businesses to come to Iowa and be ready for the next pandemic.

Today’s businesses and farms need high-speed internet. Our schools were dropping in national standings even before the pandemic. The list of things that contribute to an uncertain future for state revenues is long. It is too early to be advocating for revenue (tax) cuts.

Glenn Leach

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Disgusted

I was born in Moline, educated in Moline and had the privilege to teach and coach in Moline. This year’s mayoral election is beyond anything I…

Letters to the Editor

Editor's note

  • Updated

The deadline for letters to the editor related to the April 6 elections in Illinois is 5 p.m. March 31. To be considered for publication, lett…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News