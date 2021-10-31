Letter: The gall

Iowa Sen. Roby Smith has been on a mission to limit voter access to elections. Now he has targeted the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, which had the gall to inspect animal facilities by looking in windows and video taping actual events in order to protect animals.
Roby Smith believes that threatening them with "stand your ground" is warranted. Making sure the animals in their care are safe and healthy is too much to ask. Senator Roby Smith can be thankful that the animals affected don't have the right to vote.
Francine Hutton
Bettendorf