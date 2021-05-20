Letter: The gate will stay closed

In response to the letter headlined "Remove the gate," May 13 edition:

We, along and around Kensington Drive, have picked up trash, listened to filthy mouths with our children present, watched bicyclists ride around, blocking cars, and we have witnessed them not follow the rules of the road. We've been there and done that.

We were no longer a neighborhood, but a thoroughfare — which was never intended.

The judge has made the final decision. The gate will remain closed. So to each and every bicyclist giving the finger to our camera as they go by, enjoy your adolescence. It's amazing to us how the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club and the Cornbelt Running Club can stoop so low. And shame on Bettendorf for trying to influence us by taking away an engineer and snow removal. That's also very adolescent.

This whole thing has been helpful in teaching our children what not to do. I really wonder what these other entities are teaching their children.

Athena Smith

Riverdale, Iowa

