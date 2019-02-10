It would appear, from a Feb. 5 letter to the Quad City Times (How will we pay for nirvana?) the author believes the majority of Americans are "far-left radicals." It is encouraging that, despite our our radical nature, so many of us understand the social, economic, health, environmental and political consequences of climate change.
All but a few world nations understand it, as well. In fact, China, recognizing economic benefits, has made it a goal to be the world leader in "deployment and investment in renewable energy," according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Perhaps China perceives that whichever nations lead research and development, then implements policy solutions and scientific innovations mitigating climate change, will become the new world leaders.
Through the virtues of empathy and compassion, a majority of Americans believe everyone has a right to affordable and comprehensive health care. A majority also perceives inequality of wealth causes social, political and economic disruption that threatens democracy.
It is a hopeful thing that so many care about their fellow Americans, their nation and planet earth. We just need to elect people who reflect the goodness of our majority.
Ida Weibel
Long Grove