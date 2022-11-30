Letter: The GOP has the power to fix Iowa

The election is over, and in Iowa, Republicans overwhelmingly won, especially in rural areas. Republicans now have a super-majority in the Iowa legislature and control of all but one executive office. In fact, they even have control of who sits on our courts. There is literally nothing stopping them from making our lives and our state better.

I want to know what the Republicans are going to do to save our rural towns and schools. Iowa towns are losing population, and our rural schools have dropping enrollment. We’re at risk of losing more rural schools, which is devastating to a rural community. Schools are often the largest employer in a small town, so if the school closes, the town goes into rapid decline. People move away, and businesses close. Property values plummet.

Iowa overall is having a problem with people leaving especially young adults. 34% of our college graduates leave the state to places where they can find better jobs and better schools, and to where their rights are better protected. Iowa is no longer a place where they want to raise their families.

The Republicans have the absolute power to fix Iowa’s problems. In fact, they have had this power since 2017. Democrats have no control over the Iowa House, Senate or office of Governor, so the next time you go to vote, remember who had the power to make your life and our state better. Rather than blaming Democrats for what is happening, hold those in power accountable.

Deb VanderGaast

Tipton